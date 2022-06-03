Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,883,815.28 in Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRY stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 2.34. Berry Co. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,564,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Berry by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 665,533 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Berry by 15.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 243,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Berry (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

