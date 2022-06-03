Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BGRY. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Berkshire Grey will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,503,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

