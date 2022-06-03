Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Conduit (LON:CRE)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 615 ($7.78) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 536.25 ($6.78).

Shares of CRE opened at GBX 342 ($4.33) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Conduit has a 1 year low of GBX 325 ($4.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 550 ($6.96). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 363.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 397.94. The firm has a market cap of £563.73 million and a P/E ratio of -17.01.

In other Conduit news, insider Brian Williamson CBE bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £18,200 ($23,026.32).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

