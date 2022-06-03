Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

BNTC stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Benitec Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Benitec Biopharma worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

