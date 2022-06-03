Ben Haim Shlomi Sells 18,875 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.57.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after purchasing an additional 387,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after purchasing an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,826,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

