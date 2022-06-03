Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for various forms of cancer, including both hematological and solid tumors, as well as orphan inherited blood disorders. The Company’s lead clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing BPX-201, a dendritic cell cancer vaccine, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLCM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

