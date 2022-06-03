Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $72.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.50.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Belden by 991.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Belden by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Belden by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDC traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $57.15. 5,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

