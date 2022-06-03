Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,266 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,002,000 after buying an additional 1,241,975 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,658,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $19,867,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,936,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of CARG opened at $26.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,897 shares of company stock worth $617,716. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

