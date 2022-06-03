Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Futu by 10.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Futu stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $181.44.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

