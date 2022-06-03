Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Landstar System by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $152.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.73.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

