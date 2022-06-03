Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $68.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.50 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Celsius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.