Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $246,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

JNJ stock opened at $177.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $466.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

