Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $353,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Sysco by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

