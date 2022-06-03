Bayesian Capital Management LP Increases Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 137.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 47,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVI stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 96.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

