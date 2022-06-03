Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,218 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,985. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $119.96.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The business had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.