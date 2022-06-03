Bayesian Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 41,030 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIMS opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.55.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

