Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lufax were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lufax by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lufax by 453.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

LU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

NYSE:LU opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

