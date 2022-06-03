Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for 3i Group (LON:III)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,840 ($23.28) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on III. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.81) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($18.27) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,221.33 ($15.45).

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,238.50 ($15.67) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,312.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,350.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of £12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. 3i Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,071 ($13.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($19.07).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a GBX 27.25 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. 3i Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.84), for a total transaction of £314,201.92 ($397,522.67).

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

