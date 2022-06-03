Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $8.52

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.76. Barclays shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 10,180 shares trading hands.

BCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.28) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

