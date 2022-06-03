Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €67.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($76.34) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.45 ($72.52).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €55.46 ($59.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of €45.18 ($48.58) and a 52 week high of €67.66 ($72.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

