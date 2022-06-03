Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stake Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,514,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Baozun were worth $34,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after buying an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,867,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 1,268,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,524,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,196,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,338,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,601,000 after buying an additional 339,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $9.61 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Baozun had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BZUN shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $13.90 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

