Bank of America Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $550.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RH in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett cut RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $572.72.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $301.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. RH has a 52-week low of $236.29 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,514.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in RH by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RH in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,829,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.