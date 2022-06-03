Bank of America Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $96.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $120.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COUP. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day moving average of $122.66.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

