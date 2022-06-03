Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.4% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 36,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.