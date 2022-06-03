Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 90.43 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.16). 922,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,124,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.18).
The company has a market cap of £330.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.36.
Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BGEU)
