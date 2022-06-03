Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total value of 12,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,275,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.34, for a total value of 12,680.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total transaction of 11,500.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total transaction of 11,720.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total transaction of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total value of 13,380.00.

Shares of BLZE opened at 6.31 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 5.28 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is 13.47.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The business had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 20.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

