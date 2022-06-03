B. Riley Trims Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price to $100.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viasat’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.80.

VSAT stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. Viasat has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $68.76.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Viasat by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viasat by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

