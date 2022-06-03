Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CAR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $197.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.04. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.05.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,164,765.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,655 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,299,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,417,000 after purchasing an additional 899,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 153,906 shares during the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.