Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,698,830 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,469,155 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.59% of Autodesk worth $1,602,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after acquiring an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after acquiring an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,874,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.35.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $6.83 on Friday, hitting $207.26. The company had a trading volume of 18,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.90 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.59 and a 200-day moving average of $231.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $1,879,867 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

