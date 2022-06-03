Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AUTO. Barclays decreased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.17) to GBX 720 ($9.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.11) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 516 ($6.53) to GBX 601 ($7.60) in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 682.89 ($8.64).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 586.80 ($7.42) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 609.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 660.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion and a PE ratio of 22.92. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 531.20 ($6.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.51).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

