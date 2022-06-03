ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.51

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.51 and traded as high as $45.43. ATN International shares last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 26,655 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $709.31 million, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.63 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. ATN International’s payout ratio is -38.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of ATN International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of ATN International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ATN International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

