Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Atlas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Atlas has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,318 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,500 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

