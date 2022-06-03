Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

ASUR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 48,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,514. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Asure Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

