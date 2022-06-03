Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.43 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asure Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,514. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Asure Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

