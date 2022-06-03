ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives $384.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $384.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASMIY. Barclays raised ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASM International from €438.00 ($470.97) to €379.00 ($407.53) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on ASM International in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ASM International from €440.00 ($473.12) to €350.00 ($376.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $318.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.31. ASM International has a 1 year low of $272.37 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $2.3356 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.70%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

