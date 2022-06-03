Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 1.33 and last traded at 1.33. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.30.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Asante Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Asante Gold alerts:

About Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF)

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of gold properties in the Republic of Ghana. Its principal property is the Kubi Mining Lease located in south west Ghana. The company also holds an agreement to acquire a 100% interest in Bibiani gold mine located in Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.