Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 1.33 and last traded at 1.33. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.30.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Asante Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF)
