Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $22.13. Asana shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 45,686 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

