Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $22.13. Asana shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 45,686 shares trading hands.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.
In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.