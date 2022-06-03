Aryacoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,245.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market cap of $350,566.92 and $11,245.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005305 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Aryacoin

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

