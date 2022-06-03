Arweave 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32.57 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Arweave has a market cap of $443.12 million and $32.57 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.27 or 0.00043377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00010906 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.