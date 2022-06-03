Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.76

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A (TSE:AX.PA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.76 and traded as high as C$24.90. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A shares last traded at C$24.81, with a volume of 45,200 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.76.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Company Profile (TSE:AX.PA)
Featured Stories
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.