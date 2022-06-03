Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ARLO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.24. 6,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 130.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.