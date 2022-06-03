ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,756,139. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $71.44. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

