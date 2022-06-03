Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 297.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANET. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

NYSE:ANET traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $104.27. 4,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.42 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day moving average of $127.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $10,323,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,320,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,613,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 534,581 shares of company stock valued at $60,312,239. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

