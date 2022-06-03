Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Masaru Matsuda Sells 1,795 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at $323,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARQT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.