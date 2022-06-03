Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Masaru Matsuda Sells 1,795 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Masaru Matsuda sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $35,415.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,380 shares in the company, valued at $323,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ARQT opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $29.37.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 129,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
