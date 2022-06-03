Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,500 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
