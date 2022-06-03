Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus Sells 2,500 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $51,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

