Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 53,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 159,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

