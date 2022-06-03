Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 462,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.81. Appian has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $149.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPN. Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.83.

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 8,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $505,866.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,910,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,185,215 shares in the company, valued at $390,925,868.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 898,394 shares of company stock valued at $42,902,916 and sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.