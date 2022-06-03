Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases $852,452.64 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.89 per share, for a total transaction of $852,452.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,121,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,717,019.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,910,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,278.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 39,966 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,964,728.56.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. Appian Co. has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.