Apollo Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Trading 10.9% Higher

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 2,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 30,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Eight Capital assumed coverage on Apollo Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,352 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 767 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

