Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $612,439.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and approximately $612,439.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00080113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00018212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00255487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000204 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

